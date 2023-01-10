Chemed Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

Chemed Corp with ticker code (CHE) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 580 and 545 and has a mean target at 565. With the stocks previous close at 501.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 503.06 and the 200 day MA is 485.77. The company has a market cap of $7,339m. Find out more information at: https://www.chemed.com

The potential market cap would be $8,276m based on the market concensus.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.