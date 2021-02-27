Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Chembio Diagnostics – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Chembio Diagnostics found using ticker (CEMI) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 9. With the stocks previous close at 5.79 this indicates there is a potential upside of 55.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.49 and the 200 day moving average is 5.32. The market cap for the company is $114m. Find out more information at: http://chembio.com

Chembio Diagnostics, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi. In addition, the company develops tests for a specific form of cancer, concussion, and bovine tuberculosis; and handheld optical analyzers for rapid diagnostic tests. It sells its products under the STAT-PAK, SURE CHECK, STAT VIEW, or DPP trademarks, as well as under the private labels of its marketing partners to medical laboratories and hospitals, governmental and public health entities, non-governmental organizations, medical professionals, and retail establishments in the United States and internationally. The company has collaboration agreements with Concussion Science Group Division of Perseus Science Group LLC to develop a POC diagnostic test for traumatic brain injury; Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics to develop a POC fever panel assay for life-threatening acute febrile illnesses; AstraZeneca to develop a POC test for eosinophilic respiratory disease; and Shire Human Genetic Therapies to develop a novel POC diagnostic test. It also has a strategic partnership with LumiraDx Limited to develop point-of-care diagnostic tests for the detection of the COVID-19 virus, and IgM and IgG antibodies on the LumiraDx and Chembio DPP platforms. Chembio Diagnostics was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.