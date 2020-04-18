Checkpoint Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 868.2% Upside

Checkpoint Therapeutics with ticker code (CKPT) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 14.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.48 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 868.2%. The 50 day MA is 1.48 and the 200 day MA is 1.7. The market cap for the company is $85m. Visit the company website at: http://www.checkpointtx.com

Checkpoint Therapeutics, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company’s product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers. It also develops CK-103, a small molecule inhibitor of BET bromodomains; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody for oncology indications. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics to develop and commercialize the anti-PD-L1 antibodies anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech

