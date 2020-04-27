Checkpoint Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 666.7% Upside

Checkpoint Therapeutics found using ticker (CKPT) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 8 and has a mean target at 11.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.5 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 666.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.41 and the 200 day MA is 1.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $85m. Company Website: http://www.checkpointtx.com

Checkpoint Therapeutics, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company’s product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers. It also develops CK-103, a small molecule inhibitor of BET bromodomains; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody for oncology indications. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics to develop and commercialize the anti-PD-L1 antibodies anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech

