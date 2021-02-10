Check-Cap Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

Check-Cap Ltd. with ticker code (CHEK) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 1.5 and has a mean target at 1.75. With the stocks previous close at 1.62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.35 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $84m. Find out more information at: http://www.check-cap.com

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient’s back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon’s inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.