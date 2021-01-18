Check-Cap Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.4% Downside

Check-Cap Ltd. found using ticker (CHEK) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2 and 1.5 and has a mean target at 1.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.85 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.4%. The day 50 moving average is 0.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.51. The market cap for the company is $79m. Company Website: http://www.check-cap.com

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient’s back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon’s inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.