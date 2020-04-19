Check-Cap Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 679.8% Upside

Check-Cap Ltd. with ticker code (CHEK) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 4 with a mean TP of 7.33. Now with the previous closing price of 0.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 679.8%. The day 50 moving average is 1.14 and the 200 day moving average is 1.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $11m. Find out more information at: http://www.check-cap.com
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient’s back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon’s inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.