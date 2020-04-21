Check-Cap Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 611.7% Upside

Check-Cap Ltd. found using ticker (CHEK) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 7.33. Now with the previous closing price of 1.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 611.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.12 and the 200 day moving average is 1.58. The market cap for the company is $6m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.check-cap.com

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient’s back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon’s inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

