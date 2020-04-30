Check-Cap Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 426.3% Upside

Check-Cap Ltd. found using ticker (CHEK) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 2 with a mean TP of 3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.57 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 426.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.96 and the 200 day MA is 1.52. The market cap for the company is $6m. Visit the company website at: http://www.check-cap.com
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient’s back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon’s inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.