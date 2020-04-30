Check-Cap Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 426.3% Upside

Check-Cap Ltd. found using ticker (CHEK) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 2 with a mean TP of 3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.57 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 426.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.96 and the 200 day MA is 1.52. The market cap for the company is $6m. Visit the company website at: http://www.check-cap.com

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient’s back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon’s inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn