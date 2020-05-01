Check-Cap Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 417.2% Upside

Check-Cap Ltd. with ticker code (CHEK) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 3. With the stocks previous close at 0.58 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 417.2%. The 50 day MA is 0.91 while the 200 day moving average is 1.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $5m. Find out more information at: http://www.check-cap.com
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient’s back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon’s inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.