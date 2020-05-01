Check-Cap Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 417.2% Upside

Check-Cap Ltd. with ticker code (CHEK) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 3. With the stocks previous close at 0.58 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 417.2%. The 50 day MA is 0.91 while the 200 day moving average is 1.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $5m. Find out more information at: http://www.check-cap.com

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient’s back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon’s inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn