Charter Communications, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.6% Upside

Charter Communications, Inc. with ticker code (CHTR) now have 30 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 605 and 338 with the average target price sitting at 512.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 504.67 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 490.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 442.65. The market cap for the company is $108,266m. Visit the company website at: http://www.spectrum.com

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products. The company also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits customers to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; Spectrum WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services. In addition, it offers voice communications services using voice over Internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. Further, the company provides video programming and digital music channels, Web hosting, email and security, and multi-line telephone services, as well as Web-based service management; sells local advertising across various platforms for networks, such as MTV, CNN, and ESPN; Audience App for optimizes linear inventory; and sells video and online advertising inventory to local, regional, and national advertising customers. Additionally, it offers fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions; data connectivity services to mobile and wireline carriers, and other competitive carriers on a wholesale basis; and owns and operates regional sports networks and local sports, news, and lifestyle channels. As of December 31, 2018, the company served approximately 28.1 million residential and business customers. Charter Communications, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.