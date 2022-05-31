Charles River Laboratories Inte – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.3% Upside

Charles River Laboratories Inte with ticker code (CRL) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 378 and 280 calculating the mean target price we have 332.18. Now with the previous closing price of 230.21 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 44.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 261.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 345.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,417m. Find out more information at: https://www.criver.com

The potential market cap would be $17,917m based on the market concensus.

Charles River Laboratories International, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells rodent research model strains and purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates, including research models, genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification and validation of novel targets, chemical compounds, and antibodies through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as toxicology, pathology, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetics services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free (SPF) fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company also provides contract vivarium operation services to biopharmaceutical clients. Charles River Laboratories International was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.