Charles River Laboratories Inte – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.4% Upside

Charles River Laboratories Inte found using ticker (CRL) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 440 and 350 with a mean TP of 398.55. Now with the previous closing price of 278 this would imply there is a potential upside of 43.4%. The 50 day MA is 329.8 while the 200 day moving average is 377.04. The market cap for the company is $13,453m. Visit the company website at: https://www.criver.com

The potential market cap would be $19,287m based on the market concensus.

Charles River Laboratories International, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells rodent research model strains and purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidatesluding research models, genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification and validation of novel targets, chemical compounds, and antibodies through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as toxicology, pathology, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetics services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free (SPF) fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.