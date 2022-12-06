Charles River Laboratories Inte – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

Charles River Laboratories Inte found using ticker (CRL) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 300 and 241 calculating the mean target price we have 269.25. Now with the previous closing price of 222.66 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.9%. The day 50 moving average is 216.66 and the 200 day moving average is 234.87. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,945m. Company Website: https://www.criver.com

The potential market cap would be $13,235m based on the market concensus.