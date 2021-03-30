Charles River Laboratories Inte – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.2% Upside

Charles River Laboratories Inte with ticker code (CRL) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 360 and 301 calculating the mean target price we have 331.69. With the stocks previous close at 288.04 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 284.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 253.01. The company has a market cap of $14,084m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.criver.com

Charles River Laboratories International, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains and purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. It also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates, including research models, genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification and validation of novel targets and chemical compounds through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as toxicology, pathology, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetics services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals and consumer products. It also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free (SPF) fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company was founded in 1947 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.