Charles & Colvard Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 86.6% Upside

Charles & Colvard Ltd. with ticker code (CTHR) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.25 and 1.25 calculating the average target price we see 1.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.67 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 86.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.23. The company has a market cap of $19m. Find out more information at: http://www.charlesandcolvard.com

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard. In addition, the company offers Exotics product line with 15.55 carats diamond equivalent weight. It sells its products through distributors, manufacturers, retailers, and designers; and at retail to end consumers through its direct-to-consumer e-commerce site, charlesandcolvard.com, as well as third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, and e-commerce outlets. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn