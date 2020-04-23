Charles & Colvard Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 83.8% Upside

Charles & Colvard Ltd. found using ticker (CTHR) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1.25 and 1.25 calculating the average target price we see 1.25. With the stocks previous close at 0.68 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 83.8%. The 50 day MA is 0.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.17. The company has a market cap of $19m. Company Website: http://www.charlesandcolvard.com

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard. In addition, the company offers Exotics product line with 15.55 carats diamond equivalent weight. It sells its products through distributors, manufacturers, retailers, and designers; and at retail to end consumers through its direct-to-consumer e-commerce site, charlesandcolvard.com, as well as third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, and e-commerce outlets. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

