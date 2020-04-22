Charles & Colvard Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 78.6% Upside

Charles & Colvard Ltd. found using ticker (CTHR) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1.25 and 1.25 with the average target price sitting at 1.25. Now with the previous closing price of 0.7 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 78.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.7 and the 200 day MA is 1.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $19m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.charlesandcolvard.com

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard. In addition, the company offers Exotics product line with 15.55 carats diamond equivalent weight. It sells its products through distributors, manufacturers, retailers, and designers; and at retail to end consumers through its direct-to-consumer e-commerce site, charlesandcolvard.com, as well as third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, and e-commerce outlets. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn