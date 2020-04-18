Champions Oncology – Consenus Indicates Potential 43.7% Upside

Champions Oncology with ticker code (CSBR) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 10.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 43.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.21 and the 200 day moving average is 6.61. The market cap for the company is $83m. Visit the company website at: http://www.championsoncology.com

Champions Oncology develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. It also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patient’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, the company offers Translational Oncology Solutions, including a preclinical Tumorgraft Technology Platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology and changed its name to Champions Oncology in April 2011. Champions Oncology was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

