Champions Oncology – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.1% Upside

Champions Oncology found using ticker (CSBR) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 10 with a mean TP of 11. Now with the previous closing price of 8.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.1%. The 50 day MA is 8.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.92. The company has a market cap of $111m. Find out more information at: http://www.championsoncology.com

Champions Oncology develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. It also offers Translational Oncology Solutions that utilizes its technology platform to assist pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with their drug development process. In addition, the company provides POS products, including TumorGraft implants and drug panels, which utilizes TumorGraft technology to test the response of a patient’s tumor to multiple oncology drugs or drug combinations. It markets its products through internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology and changed its name to Champions Oncology in April 2011. Champions Oncology was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.