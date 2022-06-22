Twitter
CGI Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

CGI Inc. with ticker code (GIB) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 104.86 and 87.94 calculating the average target price we see 98.23. Now with the previous closing price of 75.17 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.7%. The day 50 moving average is 80.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 84.58. The market cap for the company is $18,329m. Find out more information at: https://www.cgi.com

The potential market cap would be $23,951m based on the market concensus.

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development, integration and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, retail, consumer and services, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

