CGI Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

CGI Inc. with ticker code (GIB) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100.39 and 92.95 calculating the average target price we see 97.51. Given that the stocks previous close was at 86.84 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 80.41 while the 200 day moving average is 81.09. The company has a market cap of $20,301m. Find out more information at: https://www.cgi.com

The potential market cap would be $22,795m based on the market concensus.

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development, integration and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, retail, consumer and services, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.