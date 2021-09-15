CGI Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -35.6% Downside

CGI Inc. found using ticker (GIB) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 66.9 and 35.42 with the average target price sitting at 58.67. Now with the previous closing price of 91.08 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -35.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 89.87 and the 200 moving average now moves to 87.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $21,914m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cgi.com

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development and integration and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, financial services, health, utility, communication, oil and gas, manufacturing, insurance, retail and consumer service, transportation, and post and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.