CGI Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -35.6% Downside

CGI Inc. with ticker code (GIB) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 66.9 and 35.42 with the average target price sitting at 58.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 91.16 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -35.6%. The 50 day MA is 90.59 and the 200 day moving average is 84.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,433m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cgi.com

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development and integration and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, financial services, health, utility, communication, oil and gas, manufacturing, insurance, retail and consumer service, transportation, and post and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.