CGI Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.3% Downside

CGI Inc. found using ticker (GIB) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 66.9 and 35.42 with a mean TP of 58.67. Now with the previous closing price of 69.27 this indicates there is a potential downside of -15.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 69.02 while the 200 day moving average is 65.38. The market cap for the company is $18,072m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cgi.com

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development, management, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, financial services, health, utility, communication, oil and gas, manufacturing, retail and consumer service, transportation, and post and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

