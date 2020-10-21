CGI Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -14.9% Downside

CGI Inc. with ticker code (GIB) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 66.9 and 35.42 with a mean TP of 58.67. With the stocks previous close at 68.98 this would indicate that there is a downside of -14.9%. The 50 day MA is 68.9 and the 200 day MA is 65.77. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,755m. Company Website: http://www.cgi.com

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development, management, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, financial services, health, utility, communication, oil and gas, manufacturing, retail and consumer service, transportation, and post and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

