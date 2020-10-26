CGI Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.2% Downside

CGI Inc. found using ticker (GIB) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 66.9 and 35.42 calculating the average target price we see 58.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 66.04 this would indicate that there is a downside of -11.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 68.3 and the 200 day MA is 66.02. The company has a market capitalisation of $17,215m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cgi.com

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development, management, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, financial services, health, utility, communication, oil and gas, manufacturing, retail and consumer service, transportation, and post and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn