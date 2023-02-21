CF Industries Holdings, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.1% Upside

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. found using ticker (CF) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 132 and 75 calculating the average target price we see 108.47. Now with the previous closing price of 85.31 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 87.75 and the 200 day MA is 96.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $16,108m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cfindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $20,481m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.