CF Industries Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.1% Upside

CF Industries Holdings found using ticker (CF) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 31 with the average target price sitting at 37.79. With the stocks previous close at 26.78 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 41.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.09 and the 200 day moving average is 30.11. The market cap for the company is $5,905m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cfindustries.com

CF Industries Holdings manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, farmers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

