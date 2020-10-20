CF Industries Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.0% Upside

CF Industries Holdings with ticker code (CF) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 31 with the average target price sitting at 38.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.28 this would imply there is a potential upside of 30.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.25. The market cap for the company is $6,177m. Find out more information at: http://www.cfindustries.com

CF Industries Holdings manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, farmers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

