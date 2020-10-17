CF Industries Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.3% Upside

CF Industries Holdings found using ticker (CF) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 31 and has a mean target at 38.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.66 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.3%. The 50 day MA is 31.82 while the 200 day moving average is 30.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,365m. Find out more information at: http://www.cfindustries.com

CF Industries Holdings manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, farmers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

