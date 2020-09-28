CF Industries Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.8% Upside

CF Industries Holdings with ticker code (CF) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 31 calculating the average target price we see 38. Now with the previous closing price of 30.69 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.8%. The day 50 moving average is 33.24 and the 200 day moving average is 29.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,506m. Company Website: http://www.cfindustries.com

CF Industries Holdings manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, farmers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

