CF Industries Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

CF Industries Holdings found using ticker (CF) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 71 and 54 with a mean TP of 59.85. With the stocks previous close at 54.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.91 and the 200 day moving average is 48.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,065m. Company Website: http://www.cfindustries.com

CF Industries Holdings manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.