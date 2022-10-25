CF Industries Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

CF Industries Holdings found using ticker (CF) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 78 with the average target price sitting at 116.21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 107.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 103.2 and the 200 day moving average is 93.05. The market cap for the company is $20,749m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cfindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $22,457m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CF Industries Holdings manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.