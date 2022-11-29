CF Industries Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.6% Upside

CF Industries Holdings found using ticker (CF) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 80 calculating the mean target price we have 116.89. Now with the previous closing price of 108.62 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 103.3 while the 200 day moving average is 97.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $20,482m. Find out more information at: https://www.cfindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $22,042m based on the market concensus.

CF Industries Holdings manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.