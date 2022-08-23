CF Industries Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.8% Upside

CF Industries Holdings found using ticker (CF) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 132 and 78 calculating the average target price we see 110.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 103.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.8%. The day 50 moving average is 91.69 while the 200 day moving average is 84.82. The company has a market cap of $21,050m. Find out more information at: https://www.cfindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $22,484m based on the market concensus.

CF Industries Holdings manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.