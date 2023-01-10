Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

CF Industries Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

CF Industries Holdings found using ticker (CF) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 80 calculating the mean target price we have 116.26. With the stocks previous close at 84.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 37.7%. The 50 day MA is 99.04 while the 200 day moving average is 98.55. The market cap for the company is $16,872m. Company Website: https://www.cfindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $23,239m based on the market concensus.

CF Industries Holdings manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

