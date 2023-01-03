CF Industries Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.7% Upside

CF Industries Holdings with ticker code (CF) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 80 and has a mean target at 116.89. With the stocks previous close at 85.51 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.7%. The 50 day MA is 101.24 and the 200 day MA is 98.92. The company has a market cap of $16,715m. Company Website: https://www.cfindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $22,849m based on the market concensus.

CF Industries Holdings manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.