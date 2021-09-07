CF Industries Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.4% Upside

CF Industries Holdings with ticker code (CF) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 71 and 54 calculating the average target price we see 59.92. With the stocks previous close at 45.96 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.4%. The day 50 moving average is 46.28 and the 200 day moving average is 48.85. The market cap for the company is $9,772m. Company Website: http://www.cfindustries.com

CF Industries Holdings manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.