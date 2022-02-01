CF Industries Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.3% Upside

CF Industries Holdings found using ticker (CF) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 88 and 63 with the average target price sitting at 73.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at 71.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 66.2 while the 200 day moving average is 55.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,771m. Find out more information at: https://www.cfindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $15,253m based on the market concensus.

CF Industries Holdings manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.