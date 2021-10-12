CF Industries Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

CF Industries Holdings found using ticker (CF) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 71 and 55 with the average target price sitting at 62.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 61.06 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The 50 day MA is 50.52 while the 200 day moving average is 49.79. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,366m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cfindustries.com

CF Industries Holdings manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.