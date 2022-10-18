Follow us on:

CF Industries Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.9% Upside

CF Industries Holdings with ticker code (CF) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 78 and has a mean target at 115.58. With the stocks previous close at 98.04 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 103.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 92.4. The market cap for the company is $19,703m. Company Website: https://www.cfindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $23,228m based on the market concensus.

CF Industries Holdings manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

