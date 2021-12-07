CF Industries Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.5% Upside

CF Industries Holdings found using ticker (CF) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 81 and 61 calculating the average target price we see 69. Now with the previous closing price of 59.21 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.5%. The day 50 moving average is 60.61 and the 200 day MA is 51.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,637m. Company Website: https://www.cfindustries.com

CF Industries Holdings manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.