CF Industries Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

CF Industries Holdings found using ticker (CF) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 50 and has a mean target at 58.56. Given that the stocks previous close was at 51.33 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 53.17 while the 200 day moving average is 46.93. The company has a market cap of $10,507m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cfindustries.com

CF Industries Holdings manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.