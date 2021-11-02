CF Industries Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.0% Upside

CF Industries Holdings found using ticker (CF) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 76 and 55 calculating the mean target price we have 64.17. Now with the previous closing price of 56.8 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.0%. The 50 day MA is 56.49 while the 200 day moving average is 51.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,388m. Find out more information at: http://www.cfindustries.com

CF Industries Holdings manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.