CF Industries Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.4% Upside

CF Industries Holdings found using ticker (CF) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 80 calculating the mean target price we have 116.37. With the stocks previous close at 105.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 103.07 and the 200 day moving average is 94.97. The market cap for the company is $20,785m. Find out more information at: https://www.cfindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $22,953m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CF Industries Holdings manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.