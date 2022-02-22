CF Industries Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential .8% Upside

CF Industries Holdings found using ticker (CF) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 91 and 63 and has a mean target at 76.79. Given that the stocks previous close was at 76.19 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .8%. The day 50 moving average is 69.57 while the 200 day moving average is 57.47. The company has a market cap of $15,715m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cfindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $15,838m based on the market concensus.

CF Industries Holdings manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.