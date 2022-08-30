CF Industries Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.7% Downside

CF Industries Holdings with ticker code (CF) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 132 and 78 with a mean TP of 111.55. With the stocks previous close at 118.35 this would indicate that there is a downside of -5.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 94.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 86.14. The company has a market cap of $22,584m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cfindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $21,287m based on the market concensus.

CF Industries Holdings manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.