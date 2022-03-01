CF Industries Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.5% Downside

CF Industries Holdings found using ticker (CF) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 91 and 63 with a mean TP of 78.28. Now with the previous closing price of 79.5 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 70.84 while the 200 day moving average is 57.91. The company has a market cap of $16,831m. Company Website: https://www.cfindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $16,573m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CF Industries Holdings manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.