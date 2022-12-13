CF Industries Holdings, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.4% Upside

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. found using ticker (CF) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 80 with the average target price sitting at 116.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 98.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.4%. The day 50 moving average is 104.24 while the 200 day moving average is 98.89. The market cap for the company is $19,366m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cfindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $22,935m based on the market concensus.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.